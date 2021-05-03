England Legend Shearer: Okocha Made Difficult Things Look Easy 

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer says former Super Eagles star Austin Okocha was so talented he made difficult things look easy on the pitch.

Shearer made this known while commenting on Okocha after listing him in his top 10 Premier League cult heroes as part of the Match of the Day podcast alongside Gary Lineker and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

Speaking about Okocha’s talent, Shearer confessed trying to imitate one of the former Bolton Wanderers’ skipper’s trick but failed.

“He made the difficult things look easy – I must’ve tried that flicking over heads a million times and it’s never come off once. Gifted, natural ability, superb player.”

Among other stars who made Shearer’s Premier League cult heroes list include Paul Gascoigne, Mario Balotelli, Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Eric Cantona.

Others are Paulo Di Canio, David Ginola, Faustino Asprilla amongst others.

Okocha became a household name in the Premier League after joining…