Give Your Best – Dare Tasks Nigerian Contingents For Tokyo Olympic Games

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has challenged athletes representing Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to give their best to the country.

He made the call on Monday when he visited the athletes who have been training at the Moshood National Stadium in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Your job is to run and give this country the best,” the minister told the athletes ahead of their departure for the United States on Thursday to participate in relay qualifiers.

He added, “Focus on your training and the goal ahead and leave the administration to us. The world is waiting to see what you can do, you must meet their expectations.”

Dare, who asked the athletes not to be distracted, showered encomium on some of the team members for their recent performance.

According to him, the future is bright for Nigeria to have podium performances at the Olympics.

The minister commended the performance of Tobi Amusan who got adopted a few weeks ago and now has the second…