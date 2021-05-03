‘I’m Fine’- Osimhen Reasures Fans After Nasty Clash Of Heads In Napoli Draw Vs Cagliari

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has reassured fans he is in good shape after a nasty clash of heads in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Cagliari on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored Napoli’s only goal of the encounter.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Dries Mertens 14 minutes from time after nasty clash of heads with Luca Ceppitelli.

The former Lille striker responded to a message on Twitter, asking for his conditions after the game.

“Thanks for having checked on me,” he wrote. “I’m fine and can’t wait for the next game.

“We’ll give our all until the end.”

