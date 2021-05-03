Lukaku Rules Out Inter Milan Exit

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly not interested in leaving Inter Milan during this summer’s transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form for the Italian giants during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 27 goals and registering nine assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Lukaku has netted 21 times in Serie A this term, meanwhile, with the centre-forward playing a key role in Antonio Conte’s side securing the title.

Chelsea and Manchester City are both said to be been to sign strikers this summer, and Lukaku has been strongly linked with the two clubs in recent days.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Belgium international is not prepared to entertain the possibility of leaving San Siro in the upcoming market.

“I’m really proud to be an Inter player. I’ve a special feeling with this club, that’s why I decided to celebrate around the city today with our fans,” Lukaku told Sky Italia after Inter’s title success was…