Man Of The Match Moses Inspires Spartak Moscow To Away Win Against Arsenal

Victor Moses was named Man of the Match after providing two assists in Spartak Moscow’s 2-1 away win against Arsenal Tula in their Russian Premier League clash on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Moses set up Aleksandr Sobolev for the opening goal of the game in the 21st minute.

Arsenal Tula equalised following Ilya Kutepov’s own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Read Also: Osimhen: Napoli Will Keep Pushing For Top-Four Place Despite Cagliari Draw

Moses teed up Jordan Larsson for the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

The 30-year-old has now scored three goals and recorded four assists in 17 league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.

The winger is on loan at Spartak Moscow from Premier League club Chelsea.

Domenico Tedesco’s side occupy second position on the table with 53 points from 28 games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….