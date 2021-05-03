Man United Face Points Deduction Over Fans Troubles At Old Trafford 

Manchester United could face a points deduction after fans forced the postponement of their Sunday’s Premier League fixture with rivals Liverpool, Daily Mail reports.

Both the Premier League and Football Association are investigating following the mass protests around Old Trafford on Sunday.

And the organisations are speaking with Man United and the local authorities to piece together exactly what has happened, and where responsibility lies.

Under Premier League rules, points can be deducted where a club fails to ensure the safety of players and staff, as well as entry and exit from the ground.

The FA can also impose fines, in a long list of potential punishments, which includes ground closures and suspension from competitions. And it can demand the club responsible for any postponement compensates the other side for any costs.

Hundreds of Man United supporters stormed the pitch at Old…