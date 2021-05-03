Mendy, Ramos Pass Fit For Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Second-Leg Tie

Real Madrid have received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea, with captain Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy returning from injury.

Ramos has only played three matches in over the last four months and it is unknown whether Zinedine Zidane will name him in the starting side at Stamford Bridge.

Left-back Ferland Mendy is also set to return to the Madrid squad as he also resumed full training after suffering an injury in another huge boost for Zidane.

However, it isn’t all good news for Madrid as Raphael Varane has been ruled out after suffering a knock against Osasuna on Saturday.

Midfielder Federico Valverde is also a doubt as it stands, as he waits to return a second negative covid-19 test before he can rejoin the Los Blancos squad.

Madrid have work to do in the tie if they are to reach another Champions League final after…