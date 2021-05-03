Moyes: West Ham Can’t Afford Tammy Abraham

David Moyes has ruled West Ham out of the running to sign Tammy Abraham.

The Chelsea frontman is understood to be one of Moyes’ top summer targets as he attempts to bolster his strikeforce.

But the Hammers boss says Abraham’s reported £40million price tag means the 23-year-old is well out of his range.

“It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out,” said Moyes. “So if that’s the figure and that’s what’s being said, we are ruled out.

“We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no.

“Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here.

“I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were.”

