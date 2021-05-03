Napoli Will Keep Pushing For Top-Four Place Despite Cagliari Draw

Victor Osimhen insists Napoli will keep fighting to secure a Champions League spot in the Serie A , reports Completesports.com.
The Partenopei were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.
Osimhen put the home team ahead on 13 minutes, while Nahitan Nandez snatched a point for Cagliari deep into stoppage time.
Gennaro Gattuso’s side dropped to fifth position on the table after Juventus beat Udinese 2-1 away later in the day.
The Blues are just two points adrift of Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan, their main rivals for the top-four slot.
With four games remaining before the end of the campaign the 22-year-old is upbeat they will claim a place in Europe next season.
“We Stay On Course Regardless✊🏽💪🏽 ,”he tweeted.
Source: Complete Sports