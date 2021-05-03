NTTF National Championships kick off May 18 In Lagos

The atmosphere synonymous with the Nigeria Open will be re-enacted from May 18 when the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships kick off at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The tournament which would serve as another test for the home-based players will be contested by states and clubs across the country from May 18 to 22 in 12 events including veterans above 50 years.

According to the prospectus, players are expected to compete for the top prize in team (men and women), singles (men and women), doubles (men and women), doubles, U-21 (men and women), cadet (boys and girls) and veterans singles above 50.

Also Read: Peter Olayinka Wins Czech League Title With Slavia Prague

NTTF Technical Director who is also the Tournament Director, Adesoji Tayo said the tournament would help to unearth new talents following the exploits of some junior players at the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

“We are excited that new…