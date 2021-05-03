Osimhen Earns High Praise From Italian Media After Goal Vs Cagliari

Italian newspapers were full of accolades for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international scored in Napoli’s 1-1 home draw against Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen was set up by brilliant lob from Lorenzo Insigne in the 13th minute of the encounter.

The striker also had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the game.



According to tuttomercatoweb.com, La Gazzetta dello Sport described Osimhen a nightmare for the Sardians.

Tuttosport labelled him a bomber, as well as a driving force.

In their match ratings, each of Gazzetta dello Sport , Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport gave the former Lille star an impressive seven out of 10.

The 22-year-old ,who has battled injuries and Covid-19 this season, has scored eight goals in 20 Serie A appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu

