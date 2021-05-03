Simon, Neymar, Depay Named In Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Nantes winger Moses Simon has been named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week by L’Equipe, reports Completesports.com.

Simon scored once and recorded an assist in Nantes’ 4-1 away win at Brest on Sunday, a result which boosted their hopes of escaping the drop.

The former Levante made the selection for the first time in the current campaign .

The Nigeria international has now scored six goals for the Canaries this season.

Brazil star Neymar and Holland forward Memphis Depay were also included the selection dominated by Nantes players.

