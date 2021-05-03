Simy Fumes As Ronaldo Refuses To Swap Jersey With Him

Super Eagles striker, Simy Nwankwo has condemned the action of Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo to snub him when he requested they swap jersey together.

The Nigerian international, who played all 90 minutes in Crotone’s 1-0 lose to Inter Milan on Saturday, could not save his club from being relegated from Serie A.

He has scored 19 goals for the Pythagoreans this season, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scoring more.

The Super Eagles star wanted to have Ronaldo’s shirt but the former Real Madrid star gave the jersey to his compatriot Pedro Pereira during a Seria A game against the Old Lady.

Simy said he is now looking forward to having the shirts of Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi and that of Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski.

“I tried to exchange the shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he gave it to Pedro Pereira who is Portuguese like him,” the Nigerian was quoted by Tribuna.

“I would like those of Messi and Lewandowski,” he added.

