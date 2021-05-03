UCL: Chelsea Ready For The Big Fight Against Real Madrid

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that the team is battle-ready to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are one step away from the final after playing a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano last week.

Tuchel’s men are looking to reach the biggest game in European club football for the third time, and hoping to replicate their 2012 success, when a mid-season change of manager proved a catalyst for European glory.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game, Tuchel said that he’s confident the team will get the win against Real Madrid.

“We are absolutely in the situation which you want to arrive in for a crucial match like this,” Tuchel said.

“We have nothing to worry about or regret.

“It will be exciting. We feel ready for a big fight and I’m sure we’ll need a big performance because Madrid will give us a rough time.

“I am very happy to arrive with this group in the…