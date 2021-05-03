Varane Out Of Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Tie With Injury

Laliga giants Real Madrid have revealed that Raphael Varane will not feature in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea after picking up an untimely groin injury.

Madrid disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

The 2018 World Cup-winning defender was replaced at half-time during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

The club had been hoping that the 28-year-old would shake off a knock in time to figure in the crucial encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Early indications suggest that the France international will be sidelined for around 10 days.

If that proves to be the case, then he will also miss a domestic clash with Sevilla on Sunday.

A statement released on Real’s official website reads: “After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with…