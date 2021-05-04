Andrea Pirlo Relaxed Over Juventus Future

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo insists that he is relaxed over his future, despite the club’s failure to claim their 10th successive Serie A title.

Juve – who currently sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind the summit with four games left to play – beat Udinese 2-1 away from home last weekend, but their hopes of securing the Scudetto are now over as Inter Milan were confirmed as champions for the first time since 2009-10.

Pirlo has failed to win 17 of his 47 matches in charge at the Old Lady since his appointment in August 2020, but the Italian is confident that he will remain at the club beyond this season.

“I’m calm concerning my work. I talked to the owners the other day. It’s not the first time they’ve come, it has already happened three or four times and we’ve talked about everything,” Pirlo said after the victory against Udinese.

“I’m calm about my job, about what I have to do. I am not influenced by all these rumours. I’m focused on what I…