Champions League: I’ll Sacrifice My Life For PSG’s Victory Against Man City Today

PSG midfielder, Neymar has vowed to sacrifice his life in order to ensure that the team overcome Man City in today’s UEFA Champions League clash.

PSG slipped to a 2-1 defeat in last week’s first leg at Parc des Princes, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturning Marquinhos’ first-half opener.

The world’s most expensive player is aware of the tall task that awaits at the Etihad Stadium.

But he has not given up hope of last season’s beaten finalists returning to the showpiece.

“We have a very difficult match against Manchester City, but we have to believe, no matter what the stats or our percentage chance of winning is,” Neymar told PSG’s in-house channel.

“I think that every Parisian has to believe in us. I’ll be the first to do so.

“I’m on the front line and I’ll be the first warrior to go into battle for the team.

“I’m going to give the best of myself and I’ll do everything I can to qualify, whatever happens.”

