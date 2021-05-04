Exclusive: Organise Grade ‘A’ Friendly Games For Super Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organized a grade ‘A’ friendly game for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having qualified for the AFCON tournament after topping Group L unbeaten, the team now face another quest of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Grouped alongside teams such as Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central Africa Republic (CAR), Gernot Rohr’s tutored side will be hoping the Super Eagles qualify for the Mundial.

In an interview with Completesports.ng, ‘Dodo Mayana’ as he was fondly called during his playing days, urged the football authority to organized top friendly games that will prepare the team for the task ahead.

“I think we have gotten to the point where the Nigeria Football Federation must organize a grade A friendly matches for the Super Eagles that will prepare them well for the huge task ahead of them.

“With the team already qualified for…