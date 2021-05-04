FIFA Okays Teslim Balogun Stadium, Six Others For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA have approved Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and six other stadiums for Nigeria’s home games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, reports Completesports.com.

The Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja which is currently under renovation, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo and Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba were also approved by the world soccer governing body.

Three other stadiums; Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City and the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt also got FIFA’s nod to host Super Eagles’ home games.



The Super Eagles played their last home game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Before then, they hosted Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Two of their group opponents, Liberia and Central African Republic will have to look for alternative venues outside their countries…