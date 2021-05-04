I’m Still Bleeding From Milan’s 2005 UCL Final Defeat

Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko has revealed that he has still not got over AC Milan’s collapse against Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final.

Milan led 3-0 at half time in Istanbul thanks to Paolo Maldini’s first-minute strike and a double from Hernan Crespo.

However, the Reds fought back to level in five second-half minutes as Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso struck to force extra time.

Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek made an astonishing save from Shevchenko late on before making the decisive stop from the Ukrainian’s penalty in the shootout that followed to secure an improbable victory.

Reflecting on the torment of that night, Shevchenko told Corriere della Sera in quotes carried by MARCA: “The wound is still bleeding. It bothers me that they said that we were carried away by the euphoria.

“Maldini said at half time to…