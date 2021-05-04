It Has Not Been Easy Switching Attention From EPL To Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy says the team is well focused for the Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are one step away from booking a final spot in the Champions League after holding Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw last week in the first leg.

However, Mendy told the Club website that it has not been easy to switch attention back to domestic matters for victory over Fulham, coming sandwiched as it did between the two legs of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

“It is not easy to switch between the two Champions League games with a Premier League match in the middle but we did it,” Mendy told the club’s website.

“The manager knows how difficult it is to stay focused in the game against Fulham but we had a good start even though they pressed us high. We stayed strong together and were clinical in the counter-attack.

“To be honest, we won against Fulham and it was a hard game, but now we must recover and be focused…