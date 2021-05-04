Man United Step Up Security At Old Trafford Amid Fears Of More Fans  

Manchester United have stepped up security at Old Trafford amid fears of more protests against club owners the Glazers – with fans saying “this is just the start”, The Mirror reports.

Organisers of the protest insist Sunday’s events were the start of a concerted campaign to oust the Glazers from United – with more protests planned in the coming days and weeks.

Supporters said they have never felt more “sidelined and ignored” after United were part of the Big Six looking to create a new European Super League.

But the club have undertaken a review of security measures at the stadium, after about 200 protestors spoiled those protests, storming Old Trafford and forcing Sunday’s game against Liverpool to be called off.

The move came amid fears of further anti-Glazer protests at Man United’s next home game, against Leicester a week tomorrow, as well as the rearranged fixture…