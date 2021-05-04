Manchester City Floor PSG, Reach First Champions League Final

Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace as Manchester City defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men breezed into the final 4-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-1.

City took the lead in the 11th minute after Mahrez found the back of the net from a tight angle.

PSG committed plenty of bodies forward as they looked for a way back in the tie, but there was no way through City’s rock-solid defence and the French side were eventually caught on the counter-attack as Mahrez finished another fine City move in the 63rd minute to put the game beyond any doubt.

Angel Di Maria was sent off for kicking Fernandinho in the 69th minute.

Man City who reaches the Champions League final for the first time since he won the competition with Barcelona in 2011, will now lead his side against either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…