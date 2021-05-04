Mikel Agu Becomes Portuguese Citizen

Nigeria midfielder Mikel Agu has acquired Portuguese citizenship after a decade of residency in the European country, Completesports.com reports.

According to Portuguese law, an individual is eligible for citizenship through naturalisation after six years of residence.

That is the process Agu has gone through to get acquire his Portuguese passport.

The 27-year-old took to the social media to share the news on Tuesday.



“What God cannot do does not exist, now a Portuguese,” he posted on the social media, while holding his Portuguese passport.

Agu linked up with Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2011 made just two league appearances for the senior side.

The talented midfielder spent time on loan at another Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal, Club Brugge of Belgium and Turkish Super Lig outfit Bursaspor.

Currently on the books of Victoria Guimaraes, he has been capped seven times by…