Moffi Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Month For April

Lorient Nigerian striker Terem Moffi has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Month for April, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of the Month was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com and published on Ligue 1’s verified Twitter handle.

Among other players who made the list are Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Lyon’s Memphis Depay and Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.

Moffi is placed alongside Mbappe in a two-man forward in the Team of the Month which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

It was a month of April to remember for Moffi who netted six goals in four games played.

He has scored 14 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Lorient this season.

Lorient are currently in 17th place on 38 points, four points above the relegation play-off spot on the log with three games left to play.

By James Agberebi

