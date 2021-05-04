Pinnick Inaugurates NFF Technical And Development Committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the FIFA Council, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Tuesday inaugurated the football governing body’s Technical and Development, with a charge to the members to constantly dig deep into their pouch of quality knowledge and experience to steer Nigeria Football to higher levels of excellence.

“Each and every member of this special committee was appointed based on track record and wealth of experience. The NFF has high confidence in you and your ability to enhance the technical prowess of our National Teams by fashioning brilliant and workable policies.

“Without any gainsaying, the Technical and Development Committee is the engine room of the NFF. We know what you can contribute individually and collectively to uplift the standard of the Nigerian game. On our part, we will give all the support you need to succeed in this mission,” Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Chairman of Chairmen who represented Mr. Pinnick, said at the…