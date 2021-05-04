Robert Lewandowski Considering Premier League Move

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly open to the idea of moving to the Premier League if he is not offered an improved contract at his current club.

Lewandowski has established himself as one of the world’s deadliest strikers in recent seasons and was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player last season having netted 55 goals in 47 games across all competitions as Bayern won the treble.

The 32-year-old’s contract at the Allianz Arena does not expire until 2023, but Sport Bild reports that Bayern have no plans to renegotiate his terms before that.

The report claims that Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is ready to offer his client out to clubs around Europe who would be able to give him a pay rise.

A move to the Premier League has been touted as his most realistic option due to the finances involved, with Manchester United, Manchester City and…