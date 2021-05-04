Roma Appoint Mourinho As New Manager

Jose Mourinho has been announced by AS Roma as its new manager.

He will replace head coach Paulo Fonseca, who will leave at the end of the season.

The club, on their official twitter handle, said:

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach has signed until June 2024.

Roma lie seventh in Serie A with four matches of the season remaining, but are already mathematically out of the run-in for Champions League qualification and will miss out on Europa League qualification too if Napoli secure another point in those games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…