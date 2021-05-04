Simy Must Look Beyond Crotone Next Summer

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has advised Super Eagles striker, Simy Nwankwo to look beyond Crotone and join a better club next season.

It’s been a disappointing return for Crotone, who has so far managed only five wins in 34 Serie A games with Simy Nwankwo playing a big role in all of those wins.

Recall that on Saturday the team was relegated from Serie A after losing 2-0 to Inter Milan at home.

The Nigerian international has scored 19 goals for the Pythagoreans this season, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scoring more.

Reacting to Crotone’s relegation from Serie A, Nwosu in a chat with an online media, insisted that Simy won’t find it difficult to get a club that will sign him next summer.

“Simy Nwankwo has shown to be a quality striker in the Serie A where his goal-scoring prowess has been fantastic. He’s deadly in front of goal any time he finds himself in the 18-yard box.

“It is so sad that his club, Crotone, has been relegated after losing to…