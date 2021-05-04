UAC Foods Unveils New Gala Spicy, Classic Variants

(L-R) Oluitan Mofiyin, Brand Manager, Snacks, UAC Plc; Adebola Williams, General Manager, Marketing, UAC Plc; Chris Towoju, General Manager, Sales, UAC Plc; and Ajoke Aunmonu, Brand Manager Beverage and Dairies, UAC Plc; during the launch of the new Gala variants – Gala Spicy and Gala Classic – in Lagos.

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has announced the launch of two new variants of its well-loved beef sausage roll – Gala Spicy and Gala Classic. The new product variants, which come in a bigger 100gram size, have been carefully formulated to enrich the Nigerian snacking experience, on the go.

These new variants are crafted to deliver more value, the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic variants come in a bigger size, offering more spice and beef filling at N100 only.

