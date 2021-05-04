Why Juventus Deserve Commendation For Dominating Serie A

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte says Juventus deserved to be honoured after breaking their Scudetto run.

Inter ended Juventus’ domestic dominion as the Old Lady had won the previous nine Scudetto.

“First of all, I think that we must honour a dominion that ends after nine years,” Conte said.

“Juventus have done something exceptional, winning the title for nine years in a row.

“At the same time, even those who have made the kingdom collapsed must be honoured.

“We are happy, we knew it would have been very complicated and we gave nothing for granted. We have approached and surpassed Juventus in just two years.”

