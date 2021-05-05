Akpeyi Ruled Out Of Kaizer Chiefs’ League Clash Today With Head Injury 

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is among five absentees who will miss Kaizer Chiefs Tuesday away league tie against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after suffering a head injury.

According to Kickoff, Akpeyi’s absence was confirmed by Kaizer Chiefs Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs are on the road once again following their return from a 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday, with today’s clash assignment against Nedbank Cup finalists Tshakhuma.

Amakhosi, as Chiefs are fondly called, have confirmed several casualties from their clash in Bloemfontein, with Hunt also explaining the reason behind some of his substitutions.

“The first one, Daniel [Akpeyi] got a hell of a bang on his head, so that’s obviously a concussion, and then Tower [Mathoho] has done something – groin, I’m not sure – but he couldn’t carry on after 30 minutes,” explained Hunt.

“Those were two…