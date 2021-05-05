Belgian Club KAS Eupen Join Anayo Iwuala Chase

Belgian club KAS Eupen are the latest club to show interest in Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala, reports Completesports.com.

According to L’Avenir , representatives of the club have contacted Enyimba over the winger.

Enyimba have already put a €1m price tag on the 22-year-old.

The Peoples Elephant according to reports are however open to listening to offers below the price tag.

Iwuala has been one consistent performers for Enyimba in the Nigeria Professional Football League and CAF Confederation Cup.

He has been capped twice by Nigeria.

