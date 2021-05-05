David Luiz Ready To Quit Arsenal

David Luiz’s entourage are reportedly scoping out possible destinations for the Arsenal man amid uncertainty surrounding his Emirates Stadium future.

The Brazilian defender will see his current deal expire in the summer, and there is no indication if he will be offered fresh terms or not.

Luiz has become a key figure on and off the pitch in North London this season, but with Konstantinos Mavropanos and William Saliba due to return from loan spells this summer, Mikel Arteta may have to cut down his defensive ranks.

According to CBS Sports, Luiz’s representatives are already planning for his potential exit, and Serie A giants Lazio are being linked with a move.

The report adds that a stint in the MLS has also been mooted, but Luiz’s extortionate salary of £100k per week could prove problematic in that scenario.

The former Chelsea man has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal in the Premier League and another in the Europa League.

