Enyimba Seek Top 4 Place In Epic Eastern Derby Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enyimba – Nigeria’s current sole flagbearers in the CAF Confederation Cup, are looking to reproduce their impressive form and take out FC Ifeanyi Uba in their today’s Eastern derby – a rescheduled NPFL 2021 matchday 14 game, at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Completesports.com reports.

The People’s Elephant stockpiled four outstanding NPFL games during their busy 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign in which they won Group A to set up a quarterfinal clashes with Egypt’s Pyramids FC billed for May 16 and 23 in Aba and Cairo respectively.

And after a month hiatus, the Fatai Osho’s team returned to the NPFL action last Sunday for the first of their four outstanding games, but lost 1-0 to Rivers United through Sunday Adetunji’s 85th minute goal at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The two-time African champions and eight-time Nigerian top flight league winners are seventh in the NPFL table on 30 points going into today’s derby with FC Ifeanyi…