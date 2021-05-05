Man City Make Champions League History After Semi-final Win Vs PSG

Manchester City made history after their 2-0 win against PSG in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-finals second-leg at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now the first ever English team to win seven consecutive Champions League matches.

After defeating Marseille in their last group game, City overcame Bundesliga side Monchengladbach in the round of 16.

Also Read: Guardiola Hails “Incredible” Man City After PSG Win

They did the double over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals before repeating the feat over PSG.

City will feature in their first ever Champions League final following the impressive win over the Ligue 1 giants.

A brace from Riyad Mahrez, which took his tally to three over two legs in the last four, sealed a 4-1 aggregate win.

They will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

