Nigerian Chess Prodigy, Tani Adewumi Becomes U.S. Chess National Master

Nigerian American Tani Adewumi is only 10 years old, but he has just become a U.S. Chess National Master with a rating of 2223.

His latest triumph was reported by New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof, who two years ago had brought Tani’s incredible talent to the world.

This was when Tani won the New York State chess championship at the age of 8, after playing the game for only a year.

He was then living with his refugee family in a homeless shelter.

Kristof on Facebook gave an update on the chess prodigy:

“Remember Tani Adewumi, the Nigerian refugee boy I wrote about a couple of years ago when he won the NY State chess championship for his age group — while living in a homeless shelter?

“Readers then stepped up and helped the family get housing and helped the parents get jobs.

“Here’s a joyful update: Tani just won another championship, in Fairfield, CT, and is now (as a 10-year-old fifth grader) a Chess National Master with a rating of 2223.

“In “Tightrope,” we…