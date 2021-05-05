Osimhen Back In Training With Napoli After Nasty Head Injury

Victor Osimhen trained with his Napoli teammates on Monday following a nasty head injury he suffered in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Dries Mertens in the 76th minute of the encounter after a clash of heads with Luca Ceppitelli.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei in the 13th minute with Nahitan Nandez equalising for the Sardinians in stoppage time.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 20 league appearances for Napoli this season.

Napoli will face Spezia in their next Serie A game this weekend.

