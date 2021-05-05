Tedesco Hails Moses Impressive Performance With Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow manager Domenico Tedesco has commended former Super Eagles star, Victor Moses for his impressive display in the colours of the club.

Moses, who provided two assists in the team’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal Tula on Monday, has managed one goal in nine appearances for Spartak Moscow.

The 30-year-old is still on a season-long loan deal with the Russian club and has made a positive impact since his move last year.

Speaking with Sport Express, Tedesco, who is already considering signing Moses on a permanent deal, stated that he’s delighted with the general performance of the Nigerian international.

“At the start of the season, we played many matches in anticipation of the new right-back, which is Moses.

“In some episodes, it is seen that this is a player of a different class. Today he played a great game, played well both attacking and defensively”.

