United Legend Sheringham Urges Solskjaer World’s Best Number 9′

Ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against

Roma, Manchester United will be feeling confident after their 6-2

demolition of the Italian side at Old Trafford last week, where new

fan favourite, Edinson Cavani, played a pivotal role scoring and

assisting twice, respectively.

In an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.co.uk , former Manchester United striker, Teddy Sheringham, who famously achieved European success at the club, has spoken extremely highly of the Uruguayan, voicing regret that the thirty-four-year-old is in the autumn of his career.

“It’s a shame he’s not four or five years younger, but he’s still

doing a job, he still leads the line well,” Sheringham told Bookmakers.co.uk

“He’s a fantastic player and has been over the years and he’s showing touches of absolute sheer class and sometimes that’s the difference between putting the ball in the back of the net and getting your team three points or settling for a draw. These players with…