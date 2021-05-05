Zoo FC Make Frantic Moves To Disprove FIFA Match-Fixing Judgement

Kenyan club Zoo Kericho FC are now making spirited efforts to regain their freedom following the decision of FIFA Disciplinary Committee to relegate the premier league side to the country’s second division for complicity in match-fixing in 2019 and 2020.

The world football ruling body’s disciplinary unit published its finding and sanctions against the Kericho-based team on Tuesday May 3, 2021. The management of the club has promptly appealed the decision, and said hinted the possibility of going further to petition the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) should FIFA fail to rescind the judgement.

Zoo FC management published and elaborate statement on its Social Media platforms on Wednesday to explain the club’s side of the case to the world and intent to explore all available avenue to disprove the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s judgement.

“We were earlier this year charged with manipulation of football matches and competitions contrary to art. 18 of the FIFA…