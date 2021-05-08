Watford Boss Munoz Hails Success Wonder Goal Vs Swansea

Xisco Munoz felt Isaac Success’s wonder goal in Watford’s 2-0 win over Swansea was reward for the effort he has put in since returning from injury.

The Nigerian striker was out for over a year and took a while to adapt to life in the Championship following his return.

However, the Hornets’ boss remained patient with the striker and was delighted that he, and fellow striker Andre Gray, were able to finish the season with a goal each.

“Everybody knows about the quality of Isaac,” said Munoz.

“I think Isaac is a very good player. He had bad luck because he was out for one year with an injury. After he came back, and it’s important that everyone understands the process when a player is out for a long time without playing.

“I know that he worked very hard in all the days to arrive in this situation and I’m very happy we closed the season with a goal for Gray and a goal for Isaac because they work very hard, always for these moments.”

Success’s goal was his…