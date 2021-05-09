Gray: Watford Bench Thought Success Was Tired Before Wonder Goal

Andre Gray admitted that the Watford bench thought Isaac Success was looking ‘jaded’ before he netted a stunning goal in the 2-0 win over Swansea City at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Success scored his first goal in 30 months as Watford ended their season on a high with the impressive win.

“We were saying on the bench how knackered he was,” Gray told Hive Live after the game.

“He hasn’t played much this season and then you’ve seen after he scored the energy that he’s come into! It’s quite normal when you score, you get a bit of an adrenaline rush, but it’s an absolutely great finish.”

Gray was delighted to get a goal for himself in the game too, taking his personal tally to five for the season.

“I love scoring goals, I always enjoy it,” he said.

“Every time I play, I’m always trying to get in the box and get on the end of things, trying to make good runs and get shots off.

“It’s a shame I didn’t have any more today, we had a few chances…