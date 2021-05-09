Iwobi Benched As Everton Pip West Ham To Boost European Qualification Hopes

Everton gave their push for qualification for Europe next season a huge boost with a hardfought 1-0 away win against Champions League-chasing West Ham on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi did not feature as he was an unused substitute for Everton. He last scored for Everton in a 2-1 win at Wolves in January.

He has played 28 Premier League games with just one goal in the current campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his impressive scoring form this season as he netted the only goal in the 24th minute.

He has now scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the joint-most by an Englishman for the Everton alongside Tony Cottee’s 16 back in 1993-94.

A pinpoint ball from Ben Godfrey set up Calvert-Lewin who slotted the ball cooly past Lukasz Fabianski.

The win took Everton’s tally to 55 points in eight position just three points behind West Ham…