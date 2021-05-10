Chelsea Vs Man City Champions League Final Set To Hold In Portugal 

Portugal has been described as ‘increasingly likely’ to host the Champions League final for the second year running as a result of ‘failed’ talks so far between UEFA and the English FA.

Istanbul was the intended host city for the 2021 final but, having already lost the 2020 final as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, current UK travel restrictions that put Turkey on the ‘red list’ would make it impossible for fans to attend as leisure travel to those countries is banned.

With plans having been made for up to 25,000 fans to attend in Istanbul, London and Wembley Stadium had been put forward as an alternative that would negate international travel for supporters and both clubs. But talks to iron out key details appear to have proven difficult.

According to The Times, the UK government has offered Wembley as an alternative venue to UEFA. But a UEFA request that its staff, as well as media, sponsors and VIPs be granted exemption to quarantine laws that still exist on…