Italian FA Threatens To Ban Juventus From Serie A 

Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has said

Juventus face being kicked out of Serie A if the club do not withdraw from the European Super League, AC Milan and Inter Milan have backed out of the breakaway competition, leaving Juventus as the sole Italian club persisting with the plans.

And speaking on Naples radio station Kiss Kiss, Gravina said:”The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can’t participate in Serie A.

“I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon.”

Juventus won Serie A last season for a ninth straight year, but have since relinquished the title to Inter.

On Saturday, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus hit out at “intolerable” pressure and threats to abandon the European Super League project, and vowed to “persevere” with…