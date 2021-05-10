Osimhen Gets Highest Rating In Napoli’s Win At Spezia 

Victor Osimhen got the highest rating after helping himself with two goals and an assist in Napoli’s 4-1 away win against Spezia.

The ratings which was for every Napoli player that featured in the game was compiled by Forza Italia Football.

And for his impressive performance, Osimhen was rated eight out of 10, the highest among the Napoli players.

And commenting on Osimhen’s performance the football publication wrote:”Without a doubt the best player on the pitch, scoring his first brace in Napoli colours.

“His pace and scoring ability were crucial for the win, getting in behind the defense time after time causing all sorts of trouble for the Spezia defence.

“He doubled the Partenopei’s lead on the end of a brilliant counterattack, then doubled his tally fantastically as he peeled away from an offside trap attempt.

“Finally, he was close to a hat-trick as he…