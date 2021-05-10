Osimhen One Caution Away From Suspension

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen collected another yellow card in the Serie A, which sees the Nigerian on the brink of a one-match suspension, reports Completesports.com.

The 22-year-old picked a yellow card in Napoli’s 4-1 win at Spezia at the weekend.

The Nigeria international has now been cautioned four times so far in the 2020/21 season.

Osimhen grabbed a brace and recorded an assist in the win which boosted Napoli’s hopes of securing a top-four place.

The striker has hit top form in recent weeks with seven goals in his last eight outings for the Partenopei.

He has so far scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances for the Blues.

Napoli will host Udinese in their next Serie A game at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are fourth on the table with 70 points from 35 games.

By Adeboye Amosu

