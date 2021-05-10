Rohr To Face Strikers’ Headache For 2022 AFCON And 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says it will be music to hears of Gernot Rohr with the way Super Eagles strikers are scoring goals in Europe.

Simeone Nwankwo who has been impressive for Italian side Crotone this season has scored a staggering 12 goals since March this year making him the top scorer in the whole of Europe since the month. Simy has so far scored 19 Serie A goals this season and 12 of them were registered in the month of March and April.

Kelechi Iheanacho maintained his prolific goals scoring form after scoring in Leicester City’s 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Friday, May 7.

He has also been nominated for both Premier League player of the month as well as the goal of the month awards. The Nigerian international who was Premier League’s player for the month of April sustained the performance that has seen him nominated for the same award for April.

Victor Osimhen grabbed his eighth goal of the season following Napoli’s 1-1…