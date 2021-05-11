A Classic Blue Vs Red London Derby LIVE On DStv

There’s nothing more exciting than a classic Premier League derby match. DStv customers can look forward to the latest edition of a classic Premier League London derby, as Chelsea face cross-town rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on the evening of Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 8:15 pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203).

While Chelsea have enjoyed a strong campaign, especially since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard in the managerial position, Arsenal have struggled to build on the progress they made under Mikel Arteta last season – though this clash presents them with a chance to lay down a marker for the 2021-22 season.

“Arsenal have a squad that could fight for the top five in England but this year, because of injuries, it has not been functioning in the Premier League,” said Gunners legend Santi Cazorla. “I have watched some matches and I really don’t understand this situation. Maybe pressure affects the players, this is the only…